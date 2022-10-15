ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

