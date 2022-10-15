ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of ACIW stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
