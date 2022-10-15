Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $164.94 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

