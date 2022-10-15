Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

