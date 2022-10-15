Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.4 %

ADUS traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 150,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 76,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

