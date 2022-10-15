ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

