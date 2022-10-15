ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.5 %
ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
