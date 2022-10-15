Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Head to Head Survey

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adeia and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $877.70 million 1.24 -$55.46 million ($0.38) -27.42 nLIGHT $270.15 million 1.60 -$29.67 million ($0.79) -12.16

Profitability

nLIGHT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Adeia and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -4.36% 17.74% 9.66% nLIGHT -13.06% -10.82% -8.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adeia and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 1 1 1 3.00

Adeia currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.95%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.35%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Adeia.

Risk & Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Adeia

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

