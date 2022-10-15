Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Adit EdTech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ADEX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,505. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.