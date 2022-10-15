ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $514.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.94. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.