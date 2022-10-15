Adshares Market Capitalization Hits $55.68 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00009097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $55.68 million and approximately $913,627.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007141 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002527 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,761 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

