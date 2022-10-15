Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $70.73 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

