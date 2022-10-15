Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMD. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

