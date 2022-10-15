Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $5.95. Aemetis shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 743,826 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Aemetis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

