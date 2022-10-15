Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTXGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $5.95. Aemetis shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 743,826 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Aemetis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile



Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

