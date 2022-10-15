AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEye stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Rating) by 890.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in AEye were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AEye Stock Up 17.4 %

NASDAQ LIDRW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

