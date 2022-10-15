African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Update

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AGAC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. African Gold Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

