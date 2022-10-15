AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MITT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 138,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,893. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.28%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,284,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 548,009 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.