AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.69.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 507,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

Insider Activity at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

