Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 153.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.
Agree Realty Stock Down 3.6 %
ADC stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,063,000 after acquiring an additional 220,694 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after acquiring an additional 311,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
