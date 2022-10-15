Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 153.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

ADC stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,063,000 after acquiring an additional 220,694 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after acquiring an additional 311,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

