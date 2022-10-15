Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $597.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.72 or 0.27504492 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

