Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $17.15 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Aion has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $262,109.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00289374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00134883 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026391 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

