Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $299,341.00 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $16.96 million and approximately $299,341.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00287220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00135759 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026695 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

