Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at €96.59 ($98.56) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €98.07 and a 200-day moving average of €101.43.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

