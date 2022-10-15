AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

ANTE stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

