AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
ANTE stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
