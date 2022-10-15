Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

