Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.99

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 13859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AKRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,550. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 455,525 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

