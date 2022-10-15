Albion Financial Group UT Has $649,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

