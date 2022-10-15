Albion Financial Group UT Sells 550 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $197,480,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

