Albion Financial Group UT Sells 7,581 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at 28.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 34.97 and a 200 day moving average of 33.19. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

