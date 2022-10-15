Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essent Group Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of ESNT opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

