Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

