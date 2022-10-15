Alchemix USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.35 Million (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix USD has a market cap of $238.35 million and approximately $1,739.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.93 or 0.27420881 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

