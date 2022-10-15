Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

NYSE Y opened at $842.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $841.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alleghany

Alleghany Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alleghany by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alleghany by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 300,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 232,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

