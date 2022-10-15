Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Alleghany Stock Performance
NYSE Y opened at $842.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $841.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.22.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 EPS.
Alleghany Company Profile
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
