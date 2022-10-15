Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.7 %

ALGT opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $198.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 37.4% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

