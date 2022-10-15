Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.20.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.7 %
ALGT opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $198.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 37.4% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
