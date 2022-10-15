Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.20.

ALGT stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $198.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

