AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 139,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

