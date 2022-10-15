Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 508,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 406,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $36.04 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

