Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Allot Communications from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.00. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.