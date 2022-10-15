Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $805.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,063 shares of company stock worth $451,027. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

