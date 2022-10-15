Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,624,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,528,736. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.