Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 663.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

GOOG stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

