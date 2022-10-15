Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.45. Altice USA shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 93,174 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.41.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Insider Activity

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.