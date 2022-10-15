Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
