Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

