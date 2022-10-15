American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Melius initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.44.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

