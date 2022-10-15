American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

