American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by TheStreet

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average of $250.02.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

