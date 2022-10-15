American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by TheStreet

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.29.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of AMT opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average of $250.02.
Institutional Trading of American Tower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
