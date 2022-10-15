American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $726.05 million, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

