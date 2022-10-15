AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AME. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.67.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $336,090,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 159.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

