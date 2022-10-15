Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00021508 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $63.02 million and $1.35 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

