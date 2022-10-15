Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Tops $4.16 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00021712 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $63.60 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.62 or 0.27509141 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010744 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.
