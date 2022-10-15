Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT at $95.00

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,064 shares of company stock worth $1,797,838. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $39,510,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Plexus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

